Enso's ushers welcome you to a showroom-ready Mount Tabor home with a bag of party favors: a program, white rose petals to toss during the finale, and a masquerade mask. Before the production began, I met other patrons in the backyard, which held a little more than a dozen people. After cashing in my drink ticket, the immersive performance got underway in the living room, where we were allowed to stand or sit on the couch, the floor or a stool. Actors arrived in character, and like a real party, they had conversations with us amid the half-eaten appetizers.