Compounding matters, it was the final day on set for Hendrix, certainly the low-budget indie's most experienced and recognizable actor (from 1998's The Parent Trap and a dozen network and basic cable TV shows). On a financial leash Richey likens to the "craft services budget" for the fellow 2019 female-led high school movie Booksmart, he was sure Low Low would have to fly Hendrix back to L.A. to record the crucial audio in post-production. Hendrix, though, was a generous pro. She remained in the alley to deliver her dialogue only for the reaction shots. That's when fate finally killed the aerial motors. Hendrix noticed the silence, teed up the speech one last time, and Low Low snagged the single take that becomes arguably its best moment.