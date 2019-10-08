Halsted, who cites William A. Wellman, with his 22 films of the pre-code era, as her favorite director, wanted to shine a light on these pictures, and correctly figured the community would respond enthusiastically to the themes within them, like female autonomy. The movies contain scenes and plotlines that portray women being empowered, as seen in the series' first screening of Three on a Match, the Joan Blondell vehicle about a bored housewife who deserts her husband and takes up with a mobster.