As with seemingly every facet of modern American existence, Joker, Todd Philips' nihilistic tale of one of America's most recognizable villains, has been analyzed as much for how it relates to these Trumpian times as its artistic merits. Film critics and political commentators alike have been firing off hot takes about whether Joaquin Phoenix's awe-inspiring portrayal of a painfully lonely man being pushed past his breaking point by an uncaring society is irresponsible in our modern landscape of far-right and incel-fueled mass shootings. Sometimes lost in the noise is the plain fact that Joker contains modern cinema's finest male actor delivering his greatest performance, a mélange of loneliness, mental illness and stunningly poetic physicality. The film, as much an ode to gritty 1970s cinema as it is a Joker backstory, undoubtedly revels in Arthur Fleck's tragic transformation into the laughing homicidal maniac we all know. But it's less of an endorsement of such actions and more of a celebration of the dark character at the center of the narrative. His archaic views about "PC culture" aside, Philips has created a pitch-black cinematic world where the have-nots have been pushed beyond the brink by the ever-widening gap between them and the privileged, and brought forth from Phoenix a performance that will be studied as long as cinema exists. Joker forces America to stare into the face of what we've wrought as a people—perhaps that's what people are so opposed to seeing.