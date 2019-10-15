We found this thing we called "the silent scream." It was an expression of rage, from all the traumas deep inside Ronnie he hasn't understood or dealt with. The water is fine, but then it's boiling. There's a confused and hateful guy on the page, but what's underneath it? My first instinct in reading the script was that this is going to be a really hard movie to watch unless this guy is palatable. But he's not palatable. I have heard from a lot of people who empathized or understood him, but then I've heard from other people who can barely watch it. I knew it was my job to make him whole.