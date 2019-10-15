Once upon a time, there was a filmmaker from Taiwan who could direct anything, from a Jane Austen adaptation to a psychedelic epic about a boy and a tiger at sea. Yet the Ang Lee who won multiple Oscars and possessed a versatility that put his contemporaries to shame has vanished and been replaced the Ang Lee who directed Gemini Man—a weary, unimaginative hack who cares so little about his work, it's baffling he still bothers getting behind the camera. The stars of the movie are Will Smith and a digitally de-aged Will Smith. They're assassins with beefs, which is the kind of plot Transformers director Michael Bay might have mined for crude fun. Lee, on the other hand, has made a movie too dumb to be art and too tepid to be camp. His failings make Gemini Man heartbreaking—it's almost unthinkable it's from the mastermind behind the bamboo-forest battle in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the gloriously heartfelt "I wish I knew how to quit you" scene in Brokeback Mountain. It's time for Lee to remember the compassionate visionary he once was—and to be that visionary again. PG-13. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza, Scappoose, Studio One.