*** Need a refresher on what all work and no play can do to the human psyche? Hint—it usually leads to someone picking up an ax, with no intent of using it to chop wood. But at least Jack Torrance had racist ghosts to keep him company. In Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, all Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson have are each other. Stranded on a windswept island off the coast of New England in the late 1800s and tasked with keeping the lights on for passing ships, they spend their days hauling barrels of kerosene up steep staircases and scrubbing uncleanable surfaces, and spend their evenings swilling rum and arguing about who gets to tend the light that night. That's about all you get for plot, yet it's enough for Eggers—who broke through four years ago with gothic horror masterstroke The Witch—to craft a moody, disorienting and utterly bonkers psychodrama about the insanity of isolation, one which bears traces of both The Shining and Ingmar Bergman's hallucinatory Persona. But The Lighthouse isn't just a depiction of madness—it's an act of crazy-making itself. Everything from the black-and-white cinematography and silent-era aspect ratio to the creaking, croaking sound design seems aimed to drive the audience as batshit as the actors, both of whom tear into their roles with ravenous ferality. As the wheels really start to come off, it becomes increasingly unclear who's gaslighting whom, or which character might be a figment of the other's imagination, or if the whole thing is just a fevered illusion playing out in one of their heads. Like the worst nightmares, it's an experience you might come away from hoping never to revisit, and it'll haunt you long after it's over. R. MATTHEW SINGER.