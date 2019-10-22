If you go see Profile Theatre's production of Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz—and you should—you will spend parts of it wondering what the hell is happening. You will not mind. The play is too delightful and fascinating to cause any real frustration. And by the time you figure out what's going on, you will be shocked, but not really. This is a play with a plot twist that isn't a gimmick—it's a hidden tragedy that you may have seen all along.