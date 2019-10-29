Though the series cycles through several characters' experiences to peel back the mythology and ambiguity of its central monster, Dotson's performance stands as the tone setter. Misanthropic but wishful, Evie must sell The Monkey's Paw-esque decision to unleash seemingly righteous violence on her enemies. As The Birch marked Dotson's first job in horror, she attempted an arsenal of methods to find the character. Evie's body language was key: "head low, shoulders shrugged with a stiff, heavy stomp." Dotson even took up nail biting to tap into Evie's nerves. At the most extreme, she would try generating a fight-or-flight response for scenes of protracted suspense.