In 2019, no movie about the Nazis can be about just the Nationalsozialisten. Even a whimsical comedy in which an imaginary Hitler dines on a unicorn is bound to be scrutinized through the far right-distorted lens of the current political climate. To be fair, the latest from Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows) invites the scrutiny, terming itself an "anti-hate satire" and snapshotting the many conflicts among a 10-year-old Hitler Youth (Roman Griffin Davis), his mysterious mother (Scarlett Johansson), his make-believe Führer (Waititi) and the Jewish girl hiding in the attic (Thomasin McKenzie). But Jojo Rabbit proves satirical only in sight gag-driven intervals. In most other respects, it's your standard Hollywood anti-racism exercise in hipper packaging: A racist meets one of the people he hates and becomes less racist. While the cinematic idealism here dates back to The Great Dictator (1940) and its knowing naughtiness in subject matter to The Producers (1967), the sheer innocence of Jojo largely forbids it from saying something deeper or scarier about the boyish bitterness so often reborn with each new wave of fascism. Thus, every strong point of Jojo Rabbit—it's playful, pleasant, easy to watch—creates equal and opposite distraction. Huh. Maybe it is the perfect film for 2019. PG-13. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER.