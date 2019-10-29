A similar problem bedevils the set, a sandy mound adorned with a square archway and some pieces of wood. The idea of Macbeth on a beach is irresistible—it's chilling to watch people kill and die for a small, barren swath of seaside land, and the sight of Lady Macbeth scrubbing her hands with sand in the "Out, damned spot!" scene is brilliantly unsettling. Yet the set's openness is at odds with the claustrophobia the narrative demands. Macbeth terrifies because it speaks to the most paranoid part of our minds—the part that believes assassins and conspiracies lurk at the end of every shadowy corridor.