The first third of the production wrestles with those thoughts with comically horrifying bluntness. As Violet, Daniel, Beauty and the Colonel slog through their morning rituals, a commentator, appropriately named Footnote (Kern), serves up a series of disturbing asides. ("After this morning, Daniel will never see any of his family again," he informs us.) It's almost unbearable watching Violet meticulously care for the people she loves with the knowledge that, among other things, her husband and her daughter will forsake her, and her father will soon die.