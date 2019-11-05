The second night will highlight another feature, Braquer Poitiers ("Car Wash" in English), which Dolidon describes as "a very French movie," in the sense that it has a "twisted sense of humor." The dark comedy focuses on the lonely owner of a car wash who's taken hostage in his own home during what had been a languid summer. He ends up enjoying the company, however, thereby annoying the criminals. A roundtable discussion about independent cinema with Océan, Lévêque and PSU professor and filmmaker Courtney Hermann will follow the film.