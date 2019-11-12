To be perfectly frank, there are a lot of great films out there about musicians, but a lot of those films are about amazingly talented musicians who are really shitty parents. I wasn't deliberately trying not to tell that story. It's just not his story. To me, this story's really about choosing to pursue your craft while also having a family. He never "made it." He never got that elusive record deal or No. 1 hit. I think it's valuable to tell his story because a lot of people can relate, especially in a town like Portland. We're a very creative community, but in a gig economy, it's really hard to make a living through pursuing your craft, whatever that craft may be. This is a story about somebody who found a way to make that work for him and the people he cared about.