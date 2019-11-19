The thing that traveling comedians complain about when they come to Portland is that audiences there are very empathetic—maybe too empathetic—where if you say something that sounds a little sad, the entire audience goes, "Awww." Sometimes that can throw comedians off their rhythm when they're used to everyone assuming they're lying about everything. But if you come up in it, it trains you as a performer to be aware of the audience and keep their emotional journey in mind when you're writing. I don't know if this is what everyone would say, but I think of myself as doing a Portland style of comedy.

Can you describe "Portland-style" comedy?