Time is everything in The Irishman. Not only does it run 3½ hours, but the story, which spans five decades from the 1950s to 2003, is about years slipping away. In Martin Scorsese's version of 8½, the elegant, elegiac allegory about a film director putting work before family, the Irishman in the title is Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), whom we first meet in a nursing home reminiscing about his criminal life. He takes the audience back to the days when he served as essentially a soldier for the mob, working primarily for Philadelphia boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci, who came out of retirement to play the role). Eventually, Frank is introduced to Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), becoming his right-hand man and buddy, though he admits in his old age he may have been connected to the former Teamster president's 1975 disappearance (and presumed death). Scorsese's latest Mafia piece is perfect. It encapsulates everything that made his previous work so crowd pleasing. Pacino, Pesci and De Niro are as good as ever. The camera floats through courtrooms and low-key bars, paying homage to the director's 1990 masterpiece, Goodfellas. And yes, Scorsese can still make dialogue about stupid things like hot dogs riveting. What's new here is the haunting tone—the way Frank's family shuts the door on him when he retires for putting work before relationships. It's a shift in mood that invites the audience to reflect with Frank on a legacy of violence, missed opportunities and, ultimately, the passing of time. R. ASHER LUBERTO. Hollywood.