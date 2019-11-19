What is Black wealth? How does the physicality of Blackness benefit everyone in society except for Black people themselves? These questions are often in the backs of Black minds. Yet, there aren't many facets of entertainment—or, really, facets of society in general—that attempt to confront such dilemmas. Soul'd: The Economics of Our Black Body is a new performance piece presented by Vanport Mosaic that uses comedy and drama to examine the ways Black bodies have been used as a means of production in the U.S., from slavery to the present day.