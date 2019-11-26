"Mary had neither genius nor taste; and though vanity had given her application, it had likewise given her a pedantic air and conceited manner, which would have injured a higher degree of excellence than she had reached." That's how Jane Austen describes Mary Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, which places Mary squarely in the shadow of her older sister, Elizabeth. In Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's Miss Bennet, however, Mary is thrust into the spotlight. Some Austen aficionados regard any spinoff as heretical, but purists may be won over by the impressive cast. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday, 11 am and 7:30 pm Thursday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 29. $25-$97.