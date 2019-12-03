Larry is the household's Head Bitch in Charge; he has a job in marketing, laser-sharp wit, and the ability to hold your gaze with a lengthy femme fatale-style monologue. Anna, Robbie's former dance partner, has a harder time with his loss, and isn't comforted by her wealthy writer boyfriend, Burton (Jason Maniccia), or her work on the choreography she's about to debut. Larry and Burton nearly assault you with their literary and cinematic tastes, as an East Coast academic might, but Anna is too bereaved to notice them, or much of anything else. After meeting Robbie's family for the first time, she's traumatized that she didn't know him as well as she thought. There's also an incident with dying butterflies, but it's best to hear that from Anna.