The documentary's 60 cumulative talking heads are proof of the years Westby spent cultivating the project. It all began in 2012 with an interview of his former employer, Marc Mohan, who currently reviews films for The Oregonian and owned the now-shuttered Video Verite on North Mississippi Avenue, and wrapped only six months ago with revered character actor Kevin Corrigan. Westby says he edited deliberately to limit his sources' video store clichés, like "shared experience," but some common themes are baked in. In one such highlight, Bill Hader off-handedly notes that Martin Scorsese is a fan of Exorcist II before calling himself out for accidentally impersonating a know-it-all video store clerk.