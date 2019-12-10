Yet delectably dark wit isn't the only reason to see Melancholy Play. Ruhl and Almond are aware their characters cling to a romanticized idea of sadness (hence Joan's response after meeting Tilly: "I have this sexy, sad feeling I've never had before"). Their fealty to that idea is challenged when they learn that one of their number is suffering from depression, a state represented by characters transforming into almonds (literally). Seeing so many people trapped by a pain that is oppressive, not glamorous, spurs the characters to embrace a higher calling—to look beyond the dogma of worshipping a single emotional state and awaken to the emotional needs of the people around them.