Bryce Johnson: Russell Acord has a background in survivalism and hunting, he's ex-military, and capable of spending long amounts of time in the woods, detecting all the known wildlife. Dr. Mireya Mayor is a primatologist-anthropologist who discovered the world's smallest primate in Madagascar. Never before have you seen someone on a Bigfoot expedition with those types of credentials. Ryan "RPG" Golembeske knows the signs to look for Bigfoot, and he's been doing it since he was a kid. We also have Ronny LeBlanc, who specializes in Native American history, Bigfoot lore and mythology, as well as the paranormal.