"It was really exciting to update the politics for a new generation," says Tabaque. "Some of the Penguin's inclinations way back then were quite misogynist, but actually, a lot of Catwoman's dialogue has quite a modern feminist tone. She's very independent and kind of reclaiming herself in a way that coincides with the #MeToo movement. We take liberties. We genderbend. We reach for diversity—all those things that are important parts of the conversation now when making art. And incorporating songs really makes it alive."