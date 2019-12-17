Divorce is never pretty. But the divorce in Noah Baumbach's film is piercingly beautiful, miraculously moving and richly detailed. This won't come as a surprise to fans of the director's earlier work (Frances Ha, The Meyerowitz Stories, The Squid and the Whale). His movies have made subjects like death and loneliness feel as warm and welcoming as a midnight cuddle. This one is funny, to be sure, yet his script never lets the audience get too comfortable. The first time we see the couple at the center of the story (Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson), they're in therapy, and as they list all the reasons they fell for each other, you can't help but wonder where the relationship went wrong. What separates this from being another Scenes From a Marriage is that Marriage Story never reveals why the split happened, instead throwing the audience right into a custodial battle over their son. What ensues is a melodrama, graced by Randy Newman's heartbreaking score, with torrents of raw emotion that could only have stemmed from Baumbach's 2010 divorce from actor Jennifer Jason Leigh. The film also benefits from two of the best performances this decade from its leads as well as a minimalist style that makes it seem as if the events were unfolding in real time. The result is timeless. R. ASHER LUBERTO. Cinema 21.