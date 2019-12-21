I think Star Wars, for me, is a story of redemption, and you see that in many different character arcs, especially Darth Vader's. You see him go from this young, idealistic, optimistic boy to falling in love with Padmé and doing everything possible—including turning to the dark side and becoming a Sith Lord—in order to save her. That goes on for a while, and he's this horribly bad person, and then the redemption that he's able to find through the recognition of Luke as his child allows him to move past that and make the ultimate sacrifice in order to save Luke from the Emperor. The whole story to me, at that point, has come full circle, and it's really all about moving past your bad deeds and being able to be redeemed.