A legendary drag queen, an embattled real estate agent, and a son who kills his father were the subjects of some of the finest plays produced in Portland during 2019—and none of them made my top 10 list. I saw 37 plays during the past 12 months, and while there was the occasional stinker, the majority were transcendent or at least transportive. That meant drafting a top 10 list was tough, and more than a few favorites were relegated to honorable mention.