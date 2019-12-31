With its usual performance space undergoing renovation, Artists Rep has spent the year setting up shop at venues across the city. Prudencia Hart is being staged in an auditorium at the Tiffany Center in a style that probably wouldn't have been possible at the company's old digs. Instead of stadium-style seats, the room is filled with round tables where audience members are allowed to partake from a menu that includes fish and chips and whiskey (dinner begins at 6:45 pm; other pre-show attractions include the Katie Jane Band and dance lessons).