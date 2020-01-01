Some films are described as "white-knuckle." Uncut Gems is plenty tense, all right, but it's much whiter around the nostrils. It's not a drug movie, per se, but everything in writer-directors the Safdie brothers' economic tragicomedy, from the overlapping dialogue to the whiplash pacing, is adrenalized by a jittery energy typically found in a nightclub restroom stall, and your enjoyment will largely depend on whether spending two hours in that sort of environment sounds exhilarating or simply exhausting. Also, how do you feel about Adam Sandler? He stars as a New York jeweler with severe risk addiction who's already deep in several dangerous debts when the movie starts, and adds a few more as it goes on. Sandler does career-best work here, mostly because he doesn't play down his comedic tendencies as he often does in dramatic roles but instead rolls them into a character who's every bit the obnoxious man-child he's used to playing, only freighted by insecurity he disguises behind a con man's perpetual grin. It's a terrific performance in a movie often too noisy for its own good. Critics have praised Uncut Gems as a feature-length panic attack, and indeed, the Safdies' great strength is getting the audience to tie their stomachs into knots over a guy who's not really worth rooting for. But once it reaches its climax—a blunt-force ending that's at once obvious and unsatisfying—you wonder why you'd ever willingly put yourself through that kind of trauma. R. MATTHEW SINGER. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Cinema 21, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Hollywood, Kiggins, Laurelhurst, Living Room, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Sherwood, Tigard.