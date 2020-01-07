**** A Hidden Life is a passion project about the subject of passion. The time is 1943. The place is Austria. And the hero, who later becomes a saint, is Franz (August Diehl). He is the only member of his farming village who isn't loyal to Adolf Hitler, and is also ostracized for his Catholic faith. It can be hard to watch Franz being torn away from his loving family (Valerie Pachner plays his wife, Fani), but if you have faith in writer-director Terrence Malick's vision, you'll eventually be rewarded with imagery that has the power to move mountains, and experience a spiritual grandiosity that pours over you like a waterfall. These moments feel like cherished memories: a baby's hand caressing her father's face; Franz and his wife dancing in green pastures; the trees swaying in the wind. The questions being asked are as important as the atmosphere: How can God let bad things happen to good people? How can one man's act of courage change the course of history? Malick has asked these questions before in his wartime masterpiece The Thin Red Line, and they work just as well with Franz, who is willing to go to the stake for his beliefs. PG-13. ASHER LUBERTO. Bridgeport, Fox Tower.