But look at it another way, and the animator's feasts of tension are derived from genuine vulnerability. Grickle: A Cartoon World opens with the recurring character Principal Skeleton (who looks exactly what he sounds like) soberly delivering a school announcement. He flips on the PA system and opens his exposed mandible to let out a long, aching groan—some kind of unintelligible testament to a world with no reaction. This pattern repeats throughout the hour of Grickle: Stranger approaches stranger; one shares a song, dance or secret, and waits silently for an unpredictable response.