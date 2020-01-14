* In an all-time weird bit of Hollywood trivia, the year 1989 yielded four separate movies about deep-sea divers encountering alien life (The Abyss being the best and best known). This is to say, the similar plot of Underwater feels indebted to a different era. And in some ways, it literally is. This Kristen Stewart vehicle was filmed almost three years ago as a midsized Fox genre play now unceremoniously dumped into the January doldrums by Disney. Unfortunately, it doesn't deserve much better. While Stewart plays her role of traumatized engineering expert with tact and sobriety, the rest of the movie is a dour game of "pick off the supporting cast," which includes Vincent Cassel and T.J. Miller in a part filmed before his sexual assault allegation came to light in 2017. As the Mariana Trench divers succumb to monsters and air pressure alike, Underwater resists having any fun with its high-stakes stock premise. The jump scares are monotonous, the patter doesn't pop, and even the exploitative "rule" about stripping down to one's underwear to fit into scuba pants doesn't wink at the audience. Ultimately, Underwater is a still-not-quick-enough 90 minutes, during which you'll wonder how they spent $80 million to make water look so gray. PG-13. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza, Scappoose.