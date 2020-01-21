Nottage has a tendency to burden some of her characters with explanatory speeches peppered with blunt wisdom, especially Stan, who gets stuck with groaners like, "I watch these politicians talking bullshit and I get no sense that they even know what's going on beyond the windshields of their cars as they speed past." Clunky dialogue isn't inherently bad, but in this case, it eats away at the humanity of the characters, making them seem less like people and more like a playwright's mouthpieces.