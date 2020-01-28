* The Turning, based on Henry James' paranoid novella The Turn of the Screw, opens with the new nanny (Mackenzie Davis) driving toward a gothic mansion. "Incredible," she says while taking in the thick fog and acres of silence. The atmosphere really is incredible. But the rest of this horror flick is as hollow as a mannequin. Part of the problem is Floria Sigismondi's direction, which has none of the luxurious self-indulgence her music videos with David Bowie ("The Stars Are Out Tonight") and Marilyn Manson ("The Beautiful People") exhibited. Also missing is James' eerie potency. It isn't long before the nanny, Kate, begins hearing creaking floors and footsteps in the night. Could they be the little girl (Brooklynn Prince)? Or the weird teenager who keeps hitting on her (Finn Wolfhard)? Maybe it's ghosts—or maybe she is losing her mind. The script, written by twin brothers Chad and Carey Hayes (The Conjuring), frustratingly gives us more questions than answers. And then there's the ending. Instead of going the route of the classic story, the movie veers off course and delivers a climax with multiple twists, giving new meaning to the term "loose screw." PG-13. ASHER LUBERTO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard.