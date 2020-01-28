On top of all that are the lengths the two go to for audio authenticity. For instance, when a White Vault episode called for polar bear growls, and neither National Geographic nor the BBC could supply sound because scientists hardly ever get close enough to the animals to record them, Vengroff didn't stop his pursuit for the real deal. He finally got in touch with Polar Bears International and obtained the clip he needed. Grizzly bear audio, which TV and films often use as a substitute, just wouldn't do.