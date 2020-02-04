That's not a criticism. Dear Evan Hansen, which comes to Portland as part of its North American tour and is directed by Michael Greif, uses an outlandish storyline as a window into the hearts and minds of its characters—most of whom are high school students. While the play features a few underdeveloped threads, it remains a tender tale of adolescent isolation that mostly lives up to the hype that erupted in the wake of its 2016 debut and the awards that came the following year: six Tonys and a Grammy.