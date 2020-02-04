Though no longer even vaguely bound by West's signposts, Season 2 maintains the feel of a memoir nonetheless. One delightful development is added space to flesh out the characters of Annie's mom Vera (Julia Sweeney), dad Bill (Daniel Stern), and beloved roomie Fran (Lolly Adefope), while each is situated in his or her own corner of an all-too-recognizable cityscape. If so many locally filmed, post-Portlandia productions trip over themselves scouting out aspirational kitsch, Shrill somehow makes our fair town appear less adorable than usual. For better or worse—from the cast-off furniture to the soiled slacker garments—the show's portrayal of our lumpen bohemia resonates. Moreover, Shrill's delight in cataloguing Puddletown weirdness, both real and imagined—visitors should find naked bike rides more prevalent than ketamine binges at the Oaks Park Roller Skating Rink—never seems to get old.