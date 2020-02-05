Deep End Theatre's Syncopation is another improvised exploration of family life. Its creator and director, Theresa Carmody, built the production around a couple and their two adult children, but allows the actors to riff as much as they choose during each performance. The version I saw follows the family through two tragedies—a cancer scare and a failed pregnancy—but that's just one of many possible trajectories. The beauty of Syncopation is that it allows the actors (Mike Carlip, Ryan Ocp, Kari Smit and Allie Rivenbark) to portray life as a scale that is constantly unbalanced and then rebalanced. One sibling might offer emotional and monetary support when the other faces crushing heartbreak; in time, the roles reverse and the debt of kindness is repaid. It's an almost utopian vision of what a family can be.