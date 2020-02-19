While Vanport Mosaic provides a modern platform for retelling these stories, they were already in Portland's annals. As its own community, Vanport became a nexus of hard work and diversity in a state where only one of those things was really appreciated. A Place Called Home reiterates how "home" as a word and as a concept don't necessarily have to be the same thing. Vanport and the Albina neighborhood were once home to numerous Black families just trying to live, but whether washed away by flood waters or White gentrification, the stories of those lives will always be indicative of what "home" can really mean.