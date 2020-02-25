*** Jane Austen fans, rejoice! In Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Emma.—yup, that's a full-stop period on purpose—the meddling matchmaker is back in a cheerful, gentle work of art. The 1815 novel might not be everyone's favorite Austen comedy of manners, but the movie, which is kinder to its characters than the source material, is made with such exquisite detail even cynics will have a blast watching it. This latest retelling does still very much stick to the classic narrative: The title character (Anya Taylor-Joy) is more interested in meddling with her friends' love lives—particularly that of bestie Harriet (Mia Goth)—than finding a suitor for herself. When not engaged in social engineering, the privileged, and sometimes snobbish, Emma spends her days wandering the grounds of her splendid estate in elaborate period attire, creating a decadent tableau. Eventually, coming to terms with the consequences of her actions helps our heroine mature, and that's when de Wilde gives the story an updated twist before the final resolution. That small tweak and the lavish sets make this a period piece you'll want to visit not just because it's brimming with visual beauty; Emma still holds relevance two centuries and dozens of versions later. PG. ASHER LUBERTO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Eastport, Fox Tower.