Each year, dozens of indie movies pose the question: Why can't this quirky loner get it together? The problem with most such character studies is they don't study characters very well—instead, it's all high jinks or cringe-worthy stumbles. Thankfully, Canadian filmmaker Kazik Radwanski threads the needle in his hyper-close-up drama Anne at 13,000 Ft. The title character (Deragh Campbell) isn't a tornado of contrived faux pas, just a flawed responder to other people's expectations, whether at her day care job or in a burgeoning romance. It's a relatable approximation of that oddball friend with whom you lost touch years ago and a heartfelt wish she'll pull through on her own terms.