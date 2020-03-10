That moment matters because it reminds us Pipeline is about injustice not only in America, but in a family. As both a husband and a father, Xavier has a distant and dictatorial persona, and the play holds his poor parenting partly responsible for Omari's decision to lash out. Morisseau wants us to care that Omari is a child of America—an inheritor of all its brutal baggage—and also a child of Nya and Xavier. Showing us he is all of those things, the play shows us he is more than a statistic.