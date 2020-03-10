Sold as a sports movie, The Way Back wishes instead to render a harrowing portrait of addiction but only manages to evoke the bleariest stages of a midweek hangover. There's a joylessness pervading every moment of Jack Cunningham's life of quiet desperation, and viewers accompanying the middle-aged divorcee (Ben Affleck) on his daily trudge from construction job to San Pedro's seediest dive might readily excuse the functional alcoholic for self-medicating throughout. Lord knows, Gavin O'Connor's direction feels so willfully benumbed that what should have been signal moments in any recovery drama—when, say, the ex-high school hoops star accepts a midseason coaching gig at his alma mater and begins that titular path—are blacked out as we blithely skip from Cunningham's beer-sodden attempts to resign from the role to his first practice. More frustrating, the requisite bunch of rag-tag misfits catch lightning in a bottle according to template, but the film takes perverse pride in undercutting any thrills of victory with successively more tragic revelations that justify our hero's dissolution. While Affleck sells the inspiring fervor of an accidental mentor, his only actual advice to the team concerns hard fouls and a full-court press. As the old basketball maxim goes, you can't coach height. Nor, alas, depth. R. JAY HORTON. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, St. Johns Twin Cinema & Pub, Studio One.