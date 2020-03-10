From another angle, PIFF aims to strengthen its local relevance by creating an import-export relationship between international and Portland cinema. Notably, the NW Film Center has blended the annual Northwest Filmmakers' Festival into PIFF for the first time. So alongside the latest documentary from Chile's Patricio Guzmán or dark-hearted crime caper from China's Diao Yi'nan, audiences can see several thoughtful, women-led features by Portland filmmakers: Thunderbolt in Mine Eye (co-directed by Sarah Sherman) or Clementine (directed by Lara Jean Gallagher). There's also a meditative local immigrant story, Borrufa, from Roland Dahwen and some truly unbridled puppet gore in Frank & Zed, from Jesse Blanchard, not to mention the multitude of Northwest-made shorts.