From a TikTok video featuring a hand-washing hamster to Cardi B's Instagram rant-turned-rap hit, plenty of people have been passing their time in isolation by making easily digestible films.
Now, one of those miniature movies could earn you more than just a few dozen likes on social media.
Bridge City Media is hosting a competition for all of Portland's home-bound amateur filmmakers dubbed the Quarantined Film Contest. In order to participate, you must be at least 18 years old, live in the metro area, and submit a video that's no longer than four minutes and shot completely inside. Animation is allowed, but some live action needs to be included. Beyond that, the subject matter and plot are all up to you. The winner will be awarded four rolls of toilet paper and a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Bridge City Media will start accepting shorts starting tomorrow and will continue through April. 2. After that, the company is going to choose five finalists to share on its site for a public vote.
An added bonus: Beyond providing a creative outlet for anyone who's already rearranged their furniture, deep cleaned every appliance and alphabetically organized the canned foods in the pantry, the video production company is also using the event to raise money for the Oregon Food Bank.
