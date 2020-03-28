You're probably only days away from working your way through every original comedy special in Netflix's library after spending the past two weeks sequestered at home, which means fresh content would be welcome right about now.
Fortunately, Helium Comedy Club has found a way to bring fresh performances to your devices. Starting this weekend, you can watch everything from roasts to comics playing games via Zoom, with the venue's website offering links and directions on how to use the platform.
"By giving people some form of entertainment," says Nick Harris, a manager at the Southeast Portland club, "hopefully they will stay indoors and enjoy it a little more than they would without some entertainment."
Some of the shows are locally based, like a Todd Armstrong-hosted session of Jury Duty, where comedians debate topics and the audience votes for the most convincing, and others will stream from Helium's network of clubs across the country.
Tonight at 5:30 pm, you can watch a Q&A with Ryan Niemiller, the comic who finished third on NBC's America's Got Talent last year. Shows are $7, and Helium aims to start ramping up production and offering six to 10 events a week.
YOU KNOW BECAUSE OF WW.
The story you’re about to read is a result of our reporters working hard. They cover the effects of the coronavirus, keep an eye on governments’ response, and look out for the safety and well-being of Portlanders. With every turn of this story, we attempt to bring you the news and information you need to stay safe.
We can only do this because of you.
As a small, independent news organization, we face new challenges. We rely on advertisers, readers’ support, and event revenue—and those sources of income are changing rapidly.
Before you keep reading, we ask you to join our membership program, Friends of Willamette Week, which helps support our journalism.
You know because of WW. But we exist because of you.
You're probably only days away from working your way through every original comedy special in Netflix's library after spending the past two weeks sequestered at home, which means fresh content would be welcome right about now.
Comments