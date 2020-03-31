While the local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week, in honor of April Fool's Day, we're highlighting laugh-out-loud comedies featuring our favorite fools.
Airplane! (1980)
When a traumatized veteran with a fear of flying finds himself on a plane with no pilot, it's up to him, his flight attendant ex-girlfriend and an inflatable pilot named "Otto" (ha!) to safely land the aircraft. With surrealist jokes and visual puns flying at breakneck speed, this quintessential disaster comedy remains (mostly) fresh 30 years later. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Burn After Reading (2008)
One of the more underrated films in the Coen brothers' oeuvre, this dry black comedy is packed full of fools—from himbo gym trainer Chad Feldheimer (hilariously played by Brad Pitt, who should've won his first Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his dance moves) to a majorly incompetent and sex-addicted U.S. marshal (George Clooney). Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
Ahh, Ferris Bueller: the most beautiful little fool. Not content with wasting a beautiful day inside, the original manic pixie dream boy (Matthew Broderick) fakes sick and rounds up his best friend and girlfriend to play hooky. The teens tear through Chicago, all while avoiding their resentful school principal who's hell-bent on stopping them. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
Hot Rod (2007)
Comedy trio the Lonely Island proved they're the funniest dudes to come out of SNL with their debut movie, which stars Andy Samberg as amateur stuntman Rod Kimble. When his stepfather requires a $50,000 heart surgery, Rod and his crew vow to raise the money by pulling off the ultimate stunt: a perilous jump over 15 school buses. Amazon Prime, Crackle, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu.
The Nice Guys (2016)
Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe star as Holland March and Jackson Healy, a pair of private eyes hired to track down a missing teenage girl (Margaret Qualley) in 1977 Los Angeles. Gosling's shrill screaming, physical comedy and precocious young daughter make an excellent foil for Crowe's exasperated straight man. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Comments