Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman's penultimate drama is also one of his most acclaimed, centering on a self-effacing daughter (Liv Ullmann) as she confronts her cold and neglectful pianist mother (Ingrid Bergman, in her final film role) whose affection she's always craved but never received. This one goes out to all those whose relationships with their moms are strained, to say the least. Criterion Channel, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.