"Kanopy, which everyone in Portland with a library card can access, has probably half the Wiseman movies. They're relaxing because they're so slow. Wiseman was the father of direct cinema documentary, or cinéma vérité. There's no commentary, no music, no fast cutting. He just points the camera at things and lets whatever happen. I just watched [The Store]. It's about a shopping mall and is one of the most '80s things I've ever seen. It's slow and meditative, but also, like, 'Oh yeah, this is what life was like before the pandemic.' And, hopefully, it'll someday be this boring again."

