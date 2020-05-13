"I own this little wooden sculpture of the Buddha, and he's sitting down cross-legged and he's bent over and his face is in his hands. Maybe like 16 years ago, 18 years ago, I was doing a show in Ohio and we went over to this dude's house. That statue was sitting on his table and it struck me immediately. That guy told me that the statue was the Buddha of Compassion, and I was like, 'What does that mean?' and he said, 'The Buddha is taking all the suffering of the world onto himself.' He was like, 'Take it. This obviously speaks to you, and I think it's supposed to be with you.'"