The number of businesses in Portland with plywood covering their windows right now casts an eerie pall even on sunny spring days. Of course, many of those boarded-up businesses are just waiting to reopen. In April, the nonprofit Portland Street Art Alliance put out a call to local businesses interested in having a Portland artist create temporary murals on their property—a way to both beautify the urban landscape, and give artists some much-needed work. Here's a look at some of the standouts so far.